Firefighters rescue cats from house fire in north Amarillo
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews were able to rescue multiple cats as they extinguished a trailer house fire in North Amarillo yesterday.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:00 p.m. to 3641 Neuches Street on reports of a fire.
Crews found smoke coming from the home and discovered an outdoor fire had burned through the floor of the bathroom to the interior, according to AFD.
The fire was “knocked down” and crews searched the home.
A few cats were found inside the home, taken outside and given medical care.
AFD said one of the cats did not survive.
No other injuries were reported.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire undetermined.
