Fiesta Down Main happening in Hereford this weekend

The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.
The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be food vendors, booths, music and more.

The last day to register to be a vendor at the Fiesta is Thursday, October 28. To register, fill out a rom at 208 Main from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Here are some of the Food Vendor's who will be selling items. They will have a variety of many GREAT food. Tacos,...

Posted by Fiesta Down Main on Friday, October 22, 2021

