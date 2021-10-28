Fiesta Down Main happening in Hereford this weekend
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
There will be food vendors, booths, music and more.
The last day to register to be a vendor at the Fiesta is Thursday, October 28. To register, fill out a rom at 208 Main from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.