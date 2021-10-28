Fiesta Down Main happening in Hereford this weekend

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Fiesta Down Main in Hereford is happening this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There will be food vendors, booths, music and more.

The last day to register to be a vendor at the Fiesta is Thursday, October 28. To register, fill out a rom at 208 Main from 11 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Here are some of the Food Vendor's who will be selling items. They will have a variety of many GREAT food. Tacos,... Posted by Fiesta Down Main on Friday, October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.