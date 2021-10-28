Go Local
‘Emergency Trucks and Treats’ event at Amarillo College Saturday

'Emergency Trucks and Treats'
'Emergency Trucks and Treats'(100 Club of the Texas Panhandle)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple first responder agencies will be passing out candy at Amarillo College on Saturday.

‘Emergency Trucks and Treats’ will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Amarillo West Campus parking lot 6 near Building A.

Kids are welcome to attend and participate by gathering treats from several emergency vehicles representing law enforcement and firefighting agencies throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Don’t miss the fun this year! Please share to help spread the word.

Posted by The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

