‘Emergency Trucks and Treats’ event at Amarillo College Saturday
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple first responder agencies will be passing out candy at Amarillo College on Saturday.
‘Emergency Trucks and Treats’ will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Amarillo West Campus parking lot 6 near Building A.
Kids are welcome to attend and participate by gathering treats from several emergency vehicles representing law enforcement and firefighting agencies throughout the Texas Panhandle.
