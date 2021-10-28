BSA Hospice Dia de los Muertos Fun Run happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice 4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Fun Run is happening on Saturday, October 30.

The family activities begin at 2:00 p.m. and the race begins at 4:00 p.m.

There will be food, music, altars, ofrendas and more.

The event is hosted at the Wonderland Park Pavillion located at 2601 Dumas Drive.

Face masks are highly suggested and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

