Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau announces Scottco Mechanical won National Ethics Award

Scottco Mechanical
Scottco Mechanical
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau has announced today that Scottco Mechanical won the National Ethics Award for it’s specific size of business.

Out of four companies, the Amarillo located company won this international Torch Award for their ethics.

Scottco Mechanical Contractors was a Category 2 with 11 to 99 employees.

The company was named a 2005 and 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics winner and a 2009 finalist by BBB serving the Texas Panhandle.

“For decades, BBB has been setting standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American and Canadian marketplace,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
1 injured in vehicle rollover on I-40
Christopher Garcia
Man wanted by Potter County officials for 2 counts of sexual assault of a child

Latest News

A Punkin’ Chunkin’ competition took place on WT’s campus today which involved college of...
WT engineering students compete in Punkin Chunkin contest
casper
Friends of Lake Meredith hosting ‘Casper’ movie this Saturday
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Caregiver Conference
Free educational seminar on dementia to be held at AC West Campus