Better Business Bureau announces Scottco Mechanical won National Ethics Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau has announced today that Scottco Mechanical won the National Ethics Award for it’s specific size of business.

Out of four companies, the Amarillo located company won this international Torch Award for their ethics.

Scottco Mechanical Contractors was a Category 2 with 11 to 99 employees.

The company was named a 2005 and 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics winner and a 2009 finalist by BBB serving the Texas Panhandle.

“For decades, BBB has been setting standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American and Canadian marketplace,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

