Amarillo Police Department adds new neighborhood patrol unit office in Eastridge to help refugees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is breaking the misconception of what law enforcement does by opening a new office to help refugees in our area.

It will be a new neighborhood patrol office at the Bethesda Outreach Center.

They wanted to expand in this location to help more refugees who live in the area.

“With them coming into our country, this is gonna us give an opportunity to provide education and a relationship where they can trust us,” said Cecely Herr, APD neighborhood patrol unit officer.

The department will be offering classes on travel laws, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

Another class they plan to offer is how to act during a traffic stop.

“In other countries, police officers aren’t as trusted as here in the U.S.,” said Hugo Blanco, APD Neighorhood patrol unit officer. “We want to make them feel comfortable that during a traffic stop that they’re gonna be okay and know what documents to provide.”

APD will be helping Refugee Services of Texas in orientation programs.

The officers will welcome them to our city when landing at the airport to make a good first impression.

This impression is important to make in mitigating crime.

“It’s a big stepping stone for them to start earning that trust,” said Andrea Soliz, area director of Refugee Services of Texas. “Getting that trust [is how] they are able to contact them when they are in need of help.”

APD will open their office in the Bethesda center next month.

