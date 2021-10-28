Amarillo High hosts Lubbock High in last regular season game Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (7-2, 4-1) are one game away from their bye week and ending the regular season. So far, the Sandies have only lost one District 2-5A DI game to Tascosa. This Thursday, AHS hosts Lubbock High. The Westerners have struggled this season, holding an overall (1-7) overall record.

Amarillo High has not lost a game to Lubbock High since September 27, 1973. Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam wants his team to focus this week. He expects to see consistency on offense in their last game before playoffs.

”We’re winning ball games, finding some success, but ultimately we’re not achieving like we should. We’ve got to get more consistent offensively and I think that’s our focus right now,” said Dunnam. “Our focus is to finish strong and to play as good of football as we possibly can. Gain some momentum. Get into this open week and recharge our batteries. Heal up and see if we can put our best foot forward and go make a run.”

Amarillo High and Lubbock High kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10 Too. Last year, the Sandies topped the Westerners 44-17.

