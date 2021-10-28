Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo High hosts Lubbock High in last regular season game Thursday

Sandies and Westerners kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (7-2, 4-1) are one game away from their bye week and ending the regular season. So far, the Sandies have only lost one District 2-5A DI game to Tascosa. This Thursday, AHS hosts Lubbock High. The Westerners have struggled this season, holding an overall (1-7) overall record.

Amarillo High has not lost a game to Lubbock High since September 27, 1973. Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam wants his team to focus this week. He expects to see consistency on offense in their last game before playoffs.

”We’re winning ball games, finding some success, but ultimately we’re not achieving like we should. We’ve got to get more consistent offensively and I think that’s our focus right now,” said Dunnam. “Our focus is to finish strong and to play as good of football as we possibly can. Gain some momentum. Get into this open week and recharge our batteries. Heal up and see if we can put our best foot forward and go make a run.”

Amarillo High and Lubbock High kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10 Too. Last year, the Sandies topped the Westerners 44-17.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.
Crews contain fire in Valle de Oro

Latest News

VIDEO: Amarillo High hosts Lubbock High in last regular season game Thursday
Our week 10 Game of the Week features the 51st meeting between the Palo Duro Dons (5-3, 1-3)...
Game of the Week: Palo Duro and Caprock must win to keep playoff chances alive
VIDEO: Game of the Week: Palo Duro and Caprock must win to keep playoff chances alive
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson has been added to the Atlanta Braves World Series...
Tascosa’s Tucker Davidson activated to Braves World Series roster