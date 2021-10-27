Go Local
WTAMU celebrates move of Department of Nursing to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center

WTAMU Amarillo Center(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, West Texas A&M University celebrated the grand opening of the Department of Nursing at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

The Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor opened for classes August 23 at its location on the second floor of the Amarillo Center.

The ceremony held today included remarks from WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler; Mike Wartes of BCS and High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation; Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Dr. Holly Jeffreys, department head of WT’s Department of Nursing.

“WT provides the most highly qualified healthcare professionals in the entire region, and with this new facility, we will increase our ability to meet regional needs, including in rural healthcare, as outlined in our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World,” said Dr. Wendler.

The Amarillo Center now houses 250 undergraduate bachelor of nursing students and about 20 nursing faculty and staff. In its 25,000 square feet, the BCS Nursing Education Floor includes state-of-the-art simulation labs and other innovative educational spaces.

