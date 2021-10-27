Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials identified her as Ashlie Renee Martinez.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Ashlie Renee Martinez. She is wanted For Felony: Wanted For Felony Aggravated... Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

