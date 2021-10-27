Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials identified her as Ashlie Renee Martinez.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.