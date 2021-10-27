Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault

Ashlie Renee Martinez
Ashlie Renee Martinez(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials identified her as Ashlie Renee Martinez.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Ashlie Renee Martinez. She is wanted For Felony: Wanted For Felony Aggravated...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
fire
Crews responded to structure fire near SE 14th Avenue, saving 1 dog
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host live streams of the middle school championship...
Stream middle school championship football games here

Latest News

Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.
Crews working on fire near Valle de Oro, fire 40% contained
yes
VIDEO: Panhandle schools are overcoming challenges to serve students meals
The six bridges on I-40 East in Amarillo are almost complete.
Construction along I-40 East of Amarillo 93% complete, expected to be finished this December
KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools are overcoming challenges to serve students meals