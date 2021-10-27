Wednesday’s Forecast: Strong Winds and High Fire Danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winds today are going to be strong from the NW at 25-40mph with gusts over 60mph at times. We have High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories out through the evening hours for much of the area. We also have a high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect for much of the area due to the strong wind gusts and dry conditions. Avoid ANY burning as any spark could quickly become a large fire with the winds we are going to see today. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front and today’s NW winds, highs are going to be much cooler than yesterday into the 60s this afternoon with sunny skies.

High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory (KFDA, NWS)

Overnight we’ll keep the gusty winds from the NW with lows falling into the 30s and low 40s. Thursday unfortunately will keep the gusty winds from the N and the high fire danger...

Our attention after the high winds pass Thursday evening will turn to a series of cold fronts headed our way. Cold front #1 comes in Saturday night bringing some cooler air. Cold front #2 coming Monday night will be much stronger bringing much colder air and chances of precipitation. You’ll want to stay tuned for this one...

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.