Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting Trunk or Treat this Firday
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a Trunk or Treat this Friday, Oct. 29 on the parking lot.
The Trunk or Treat will from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
There will be treats, games and free hot dogs and chips.
Those who are going can wear costumes to the event.
Volunteers are needed to help decorate a trunk/bed of a vehicle and to hand out candy.
