Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting Trunk or Treat this Firday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a Trunk or Treat this Friday, Oct. 29 on the parking lot.

The Trunk or Treat will from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be treats, games and free hot dogs and chips.

Those who are going can wear costumes to the event.

Volunteers are needed to help decorate a trunk/bed of a vehicle and to hand out candy.

