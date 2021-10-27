Tascosa’s Tucker Davidson activated to Braves World Series roster

Go Local
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - 25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson has been added to the Atlanta Braves World Series roster. The left-hander replaces ace pitcher Charlie Morton after he suffered a broken right fibula after being struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102-mph comebacker in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Davidson’s last start in the majors was June 15 when he suffered a left forearm strain. Prior to the injury, he had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on October 3.

Davidson has 21 2/3 innings of MLB experience and will be tasked with helping to realize that ultimate goal. He has not appeared in any major league postseason games. Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros starts at 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday in Houston. The Braves lead the series 1-0.

The pitcher played for the Tascosa Rebels from 2011-14.

