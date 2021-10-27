Hereford alum Chandler Vogel breaks West Texas A&M’s all-time career digs record at 2,423

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 25-ranked West Texas A&M Lady Buffs will enter Friday’s contest on a 10-game winning streak. However, last Saturday’s dominant win over Cameron was not the highlight. Instead, it was the record breaking moment by senior libero Chandler Vogel when she surpassed WT’s all-time career digs record.

”It’s something that I have worked toward since I was a freshman. It’s something that I came in here...I wanted to do two things. Be an All-American and break the record, so it’s kind of like showcasing my entire career here.”

West Texas A&M’s Vogel broke the program’s all-time career digs record that was set at 2,423 by Lauren Beville who played from 2009-12. Vogel followed in her mentors footsteps, achieving history for W-T and making Hereford proud.

“I actually happen to have the picture whenever the day she broke the record because I looked up to her and asked her for all kinds of advice even before I was in the program.”

“I am so excited for Chandler. It’s extra special because we’re both from Hereford and then she was a part of my WT volleyball career. I think the coolest part is that I got to coach here in high school, and that’s when I knew how great of a libero she was going to be.”

Vogel surpassed the record on Saturday, October 23 in a road win over Cameron. She finished the game with a match-high 24 digs, moving her career total to 2,433.

“I love it. I think it’s like because you know our blockers are so good. We have the best blockers in the conference, and so whenever they don’t get the block and I’m able to get the dig I’m just like I’ve got your back. I love that feeling.”

The three-time Lone Star Conference Libero of the Year credits her success to Beville and the Lady Buffs.

“I couldn’t have done it without the freedom and trust that my whole team and coaches give me.”

Up next, the Lady Buffs host Texas A&M Kingsville on Friday at 6 p.m. This fall, WT holds an undefeated (9-0) record at home in “The Box”. At the game, the Lady Buffs will honor Vogel for her all-time career digs record.

