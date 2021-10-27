Go Local
Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges

Clark Inskeep
Clark Inskeep(APD)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released a statement after the arrest of a former Austin Middle School teacher for child sex charges.

Clark Inskeep faces charges for indecency with a child by sexual contact charges.

On September 17 and 23, the Austin Middle School liaison officer made two separate police reports regarding multiple incidents between a teacher and some female students.

Both cases were assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit.

The detective on this case obtained a warrant for five counts of indecency with a child against Inskeep.

He turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 27.

In a statement, the District says it communicated with Austin Middle school parents about this situation and reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.

