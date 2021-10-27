Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released a statement after the arrest of a former Austin Middle School teacher for child sex charges.
Clark Inskeep faces charges for indecency with a child by sexual contact charges.
On September 17 and 23, the Austin Middle School liaison officer made two separate police reports regarding multiple incidents between a teacher and some female students.
Both cases were assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit.
The detective on this case obtained a warrant for five counts of indecency with a child against Inskeep.
He turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 27.
In a statement, the District says it communicated with Austin Middle school parents about this situation and reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.
