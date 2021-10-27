Former Austin Middle School teacher arrested for child sex charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD has released a statement after the arrest of a former Austin Middle School teacher for child sex charges.

Clark Inskeep faces charges for indecency with a child by sexual contact charges.

On September 17 and 23, the Austin Middle School liaison officer made two separate police reports regarding multiple incidents between a teacher and some female students.

Both cases were assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit.

The detective on this case obtained a warrant for five counts of indecency with a child against Inskeep.

He turned himself into the Potter County Detention Center on Tuesday, October 27.

In a statement, the District says it communicated with Austin Middle school parents about this situation and reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification.

The District is aware of the arrest of a former employee. AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior, and we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities through their investigation. AISD has communicated with Austin Middle School parents about this situation and reported the arrest to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC). Any further information regarding the situation will come from the Amarillo Police Department.

