Domestic Violence Coalition hosting awareness walk this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Potter-Randall Domestic Violence Coalition will be hosting a walk in support for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The walk will be from Legal Aid of Northwest Texas to the Old Potter County courthouse.

The walk will take place on October 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting at 203 SW 8th Avenue.

There will be speakers on the topic.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.