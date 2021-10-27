Crews working on fire near Valle de Oro, fire 40% contained
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.
According to release, at around 9:20 p.m. multiple outbuildings were burned but no habitations have been burned.
The release says it is about 40 percent contained and the fire has consumed about 60 acres.
Texas A&M Forest Service boys ranch fire Potter County Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Transportation are all on scene assisting.
