Crews working on fire near Valle de Oro, fire 40% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.

According to release, at around 9:20 p.m. multiple outbuildings were burned but no habitations have been burned.

The release says it is about 40 percent contained and the fire has consumed about 60 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service boys ranch fire Potter County Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Transportation are all on scene assisting.

