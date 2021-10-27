Go Local
Crews working on fire near Valle de Oro, fire 40% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire Rescue is working on a fire near Ady Road in Valle de Oro.

According to release, at around 9:20 p.m. multiple outbuildings were burned but no habitations have been burned.

The release says it is about 40 percent contained and the fire has consumed about 60 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service boys ranch fire Potter County Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Transportation are all on scene assisting.

PCFR is working a fire at RM 1061 and Ady road in Valle de Oro. At 9:20 P. M., R. M. 1061 is about to be opened. It is...

Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

