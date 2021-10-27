Construction along I-40 East of Amarillo 93% complete, expected to be finished this December

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction on the six bridges along I-40 East in Amarillo is 93 percent complete.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been reconstructing the bridges at Lakeside, Whitaker and Pullman.

The last things needed to be done are the turnarounds, Median barriers, and the lighting.

Once that’s complete, TxDOT expects everything to be finished by this December the latest.

“It was needed, these bridges are more than 50 years old, so they’ve reached the end of their life per say, but they’re also now in a state to where they can accommodate those heavy wide loads,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer, Amarillo TxDOT.

Gross says these are also taller bridges than before so they can accommodate the taller trucks that pass-through town.

“In the late 1950′s, early 1960′s when the interstate system first came through Amarillo, it was not as tall as what our trucks are today,” said Gross.

As for I-40 West construction, TxDOT is currently working on bridge deck replacements, bridge repairs, metal beam guard fence, and striping in various locations between the Coulter and Georgia Street bridges.

The contractor is currently fixing damaged guard rail and milling paving for Georgia and Julian.

The Coulter Street bridge is expected to be completed in Spring of 2022.

“The Texas Department of Transportation understands that all of the construction has been a bit of an inconvenience on the average traveler that uses Amarillo’s roadways on a daily basis, but please know that we’re doing this to improve safety on your roadways, to improve mobility,” said Gross.

TxDOT wants to remind you of the reduced construction zone speed limits along I-40.

Those speed limits are there whether you see workers or not.

