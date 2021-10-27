Clarendon College receives grant to help students in remote learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon College students will soon be able to better access classes virtually.

Clarendon College is receiving $670,423 from the USDA to provide features like faster broadband internet speed and video screens to their campuses in Pampa, Childress, and Shamrock.

“Anytime we can get assistance to improve what we have for students without increasing tuition, without increasing taxes on the local taxpayers, we’re going to seek it out and do our best we can to get that,” said Texas Buckhaults, president of Clarendon College.

Buckhaults says this grant will have a community impact when it comes to healthcare, because nursing students won’t have to travel for classes.

Clarendon’s IT department says it’s time for an update.

“The one in Pampa that we’re gonna be updating hasn’t really been updated since about 2004,” said Will Thompson, IT vice president of Clarendon College. “In Childress, roughly about 2011 and 2012.”

Students studying ranching and feedlot operations will be able to benefit from this grant virtually learning from experts they can’t see in person.

“We would be able to have a speaker from Florida to come and talk about their ranching operation in Florida,” said Tye Chesser, ranch and feedlot operations director of Clarendon College. “We may be able to speak to a feedyard in Idaho that feeds a total feedstuff that we wouldn’t see in the Texas Panhandle.”

Clarendon college expects to have their system installed by the summer.

