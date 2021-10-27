Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It was only a 0.4% increase, but that’s still surprising for a number that’s been going down each year of the 21st century.

It’s not known exactly why people are buying more cigarettes.

Some experts say more isolation and uncertainty increase the risk of substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reported more smokers are switching back to cigarettes due to new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

Cigarette maker Altria said it believes Americans are adding “nicotine occasions to their day.”

About 14% of adults in the U.S. smoke.

Wholesalers and retailers bought 203.7 billion cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police identify woman found dead on I-40
Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Ashlie Renee Martinez
Woman wanted by Randall County officials for felony aggravated assault
fire
Crews responded to structure fire near SE 14th Avenue, saving 1 dog
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents

Latest News

WTAMU Amarillo Center
WTAMU celebrates move of Department of Nursing to Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Disney and Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story called "Lightyear."
Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
LIVE: White House delivers COVID-19 response briefing
Pixar released the first trailer for "Lightyear" Wednesday.
Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'