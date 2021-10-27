Go Local
Bank of America names Opportunity School as Neighborhood Champion

Bank of America named Opportunity School as a Neighborhood Champion in recognition of the school’s work to advance economic mobility in Amarillo.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America named Opportunity School as a Neighborhood Champion in recognition of the school’s work to advance economic mobility in Amarillo.

Bank of America awarded the organization a $50,000 grant and an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training.

According to a news release, the funding will help support staffing and programs at the new campus in northeast Amarillo.

“Opportunity School is driven by two things. First, we are unapologetic about giving young children the best possible foundation for their education through making our classroom as strong as possible. In Texas, 60% of 3 and 4-year-olds are not enrolled in school,” said Jill Goodrich, Executive Director for Opportunity School. “Secondly, we are passionate about helping families work towards stability, both economic and emotional. We believe that good beginnings never end.”

The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders. Since the program began, Bank of America has invested $6.3 million in 126 organizations within 42 communities.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

