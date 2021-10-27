Amarillo High’s Jo Moffitt breaks single-season all-time assists record, Canyon defeats Pampa securing third in District 4-4A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday night ended the regular season for Texas high school volleyball for many across the state. The No. 25-ranked District 3-5A Champion Amarillo High Lady Sandies honored their junior setter Jo Moffitt on her historic moment. Moffitt broke the program’s single-season all-time assists record of 1,234 set by Brianne Barker in 2006.

”Just so exciting this year. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or like all of my hitters. They’ve all been doing so amazing. Especially our defense,” said Moffitt. “Our defense intensity has been amazing this year and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without our defense and our hitters.

The achievement happened in the first set when the Lady Sandies took a two point lead, 16-14. Caprock delivered a serve that clipped the net. Joey Pennington was able to pass up the ball, but it was tight to the net. Moffitt pulled it out of the net and Texas Tech commit Currie Marusak set the ball over to the corner for the kill.

“It’s a super neat deal and especially being Brianne. It’s a kid I tried to recruit back when I was at Tech,” said Mike Moffitt, Amarillo High volleyball head coach and Jo’s father. “Like I said, with it being Amarillo High we came here to play at a very elite level and Jo has stepped up and done that. It’s been very neat to watch.”

The Sandies defeated Caprock in three sets 25-18, 25-11 and 25-6.

In District 4-4A the playoff bound Pampa Harvesters and Canyon Lady Eagles battled for third place in the standings. A win for Canyon would seal the deal, and the Lady Eagles won in four sets, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-19.

