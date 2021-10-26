Panhandle schools are overcoming challenges to serve students meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area schools are having to make last minute changes to make sure students have food to eat.

Claude ISD serves between 140 to 160 students every day, and is having trouble finding food like hot dogs, potatoes, and chicken products for lunch.

“Normally we don’t have these problems where our food service companies are out of these products,” said Greg Brown, superintendent of Claude ISD.

Other school districts like Pampa, Dumas, and Channing are experiencing the same issue schools nationwide are having when it comes to feeding children.

The West Texas Food Service serves 54 schools in the Panhandle and says labor shortages and increased prices for transportation and warehousing are causing some schools to make last minute changes to make ends meet.

Schools are even experiencing a shortage in supplies like styrofoam trays, and plastic silverware, small portion cups

Administration from Claude ISD had to personally travel to Amarillo for these items to serve students.

“We bought the boxes that we need, but we had to go searching around grocery stores, supply companies to see if we can find those portion cups,” said Superintendent Brown.

Canyon ISD serves over 6,000 students and has to prepare earlier to avoid issues.

“We moved our orders up about one week from a lead time stand up so they can start working to secure those items for our service,” said Mike Schnitger, food service director of Amarillo.

The USDA recently distributed $1.5 billion to help schools get more resources to help feed students.

