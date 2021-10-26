More coats are needed for Amarillo children this year and the need comes earlier than usual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The need to get more coats on Amarillo children’s backs this year is greater than ever and the need comes earlier than usual this season.

Thousands of Amarillo kids will benefit from some upcoming community efforts.

Since children weren’t in school at this time last year, the need was not as great since students weren’t traveling as much during the winter season.

So now, with the effects from the pandemic along with children back in school, Eveline Rivers Project in Amarillo is already providing coats to local students and that cool weather hasn’t even swung into full gear yet.

Another part of the reason they’re seeing the need earlier is because the schools are working directly with parents rather than the organization.

“Part of that is because the school staff is in charge because we used to bring the parent and the child here. We’re trying to keep it where the germs are not going to be spread by a tight environment where there would be many people there. So, the counselor and the parent get to visit about the coat etc. So, I think it’s the counselors staying on top of it,” said Eveline Rivers-McCoy, founder and executive director of Eveline Rivers Coat Project.

Eveline Rivers Project in Amarillo is an organization that has been providing warmth for Amarillo children through warm coats, hats, gloves and socks for 41 years now.

McCoy says they plan to serve more than 2,500 kids this year.

“Last year it wasn’t quite as severe in the need, the weather was tough. The parents all of a sudden realize, my child was at home last year, we maybe didn’t need as much as we need this year, but all of a sudden, it is there, my child leaves the house every morning. Soon those mornings will turn cool, maybe I’ve got to get on it,” said McCoy.

The rack of coats for toddler boys is almost empty, they need coat sizes 12 months to 2T as well as size six in boys at the moment, but of course they are accepting all sizes.

If you’d like to help by making a clothing or money donation, click here for more information.

To help with the need, this weekend Shi Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event featuring a coat giveaway the benefit the hundreds of Amarillo children who attend the event.

Storybridge will also be there handing out books.

“We just are going to take this as an opportunity and we’re going to have the kids present so we can let them try on a coat, get the right fit and you know, we’re going to try and put as many coats on as many kids backs as we possibly can,” said Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food and community activist.

The event will start at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday at Bones Hooks Park.

Shi Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe will be accepting new coats, gloves and hats if you’d like to drop those donations off at the restaurant located at 1213 SW 3rd Ave from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. all of this week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.