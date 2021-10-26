Amarillo LWV to hold meeting on importance of prenatal care for low-income women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will hold a prenatal care community meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is part of a two-year study by the Amarillo League about maternal morbidity and mortality in the area.

Speaker Dr. Teresa Baker, Chair and Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at TTHSC, will discuss how prenatal care plays a role in safe deliveries and what prenatal care encompasses.

The meeting takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum building, 910 N. Hayden.

“Too many women are coming to our local hospitals for delivery of their babies without ever having any prenatal care, which jeopardizes both the life of the mother and the infant,” Sonya Letson, President of the Amarillo LWV said. “This is especially true of low-income women and women of color. This meeting will provide community members with the information they need to encourage and assist pregnant women and girls to seek prenatal care.”

Amarillo LWV encourages the public to attend, especially groups that assist low-income citizens.

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will conduct a Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting this Thursday, October 28th, at 7... Posted by Amarillo League of Women Voters on Monday, October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.