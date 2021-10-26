Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo LWV to hold meeting on importance of prenatal care for low-income women

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will conduct a Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting
The Amarillo League of Women Voters will conduct a Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting(Kimberly Anderson | Amarillo LWV)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will hold a prenatal care community meeting on Thursday.

The meeting is part of a two-year study by the Amarillo League about maternal morbidity and mortality in the area.

Speaker Dr. Teresa Baker, Chair and Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at TTHSC, will discuss how prenatal care plays a role in safe deliveries and what prenatal care encompasses.

The meeting takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum building, 910 N. Hayden.

“Too many women are coming to our local hospitals for delivery of their babies without ever having any prenatal care, which jeopardizes both the life of the mother and the infant,” Sonya Letson, President of the Amarillo LWV said. “This is especially true of low-income women and women of color. This meeting will provide community members with the information they need to encourage and assist pregnant women and girls to seek prenatal care.”

Amarillo LWV encourages the public to attend, especially groups that assist low-income citizens.

The Amarillo League of Women Voters will conduct a Prenatal Care NW Community Meeting this Thursday, October 28th, at 7...

Posted by Amarillo League of Women Voters on Monday, October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach

Latest News

Amarillo Zoo is looking for volunteers to help hand out candy, dress up or help with guest...
Boo at the Zoo ticket purchases end Thursday
Fall Festival
Grace Church to hold Fall Festival Wednesday
The Texas Health Care Association says before the pandemic they were already facing a...
‘I really feel the burnout’: Nursing home and assisted living community face workforce shortage
There’s a greater need for winter coats and warm outer wear for Amarillo children this season.
More coats are needed for Amarillo children this year and the need comes earlier than usual