High Fire Danger This Afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong storm system will be moving in this afternoon bringing some very gusty winds along with a cold front. Winds will be sustained from the SW at 25-35mph, with gusts to 55mph. Highs this afternoon are going to be well above average into the upper 80s with even a few 90s possible. The dry conditions, hot temperatures, and gusty winds will create a high to critical fire danger this afternoon and evening. Any little spark that develops will have the opportunity to quickly take off and become a large wildfire. Avoid any outdoor burning! Blowing dust and low visibility is possible today and once again tomorrow due to high winds...

A cold front and dry line will be pushing through this evening, and as it does, a storm or two may develop for our very Eastern sliver from Beaver county Ok, to Childress county, Tx. IF a storm can develop, it will have the potential to be strong to severe. Most areas will be dry with only a 10% chance of storms. The main concern today is the high fire danger.

