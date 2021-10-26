Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

High Fire Danger This Afternoon

High to Critical Fire Danger This Afternoon
High to Critical Fire Danger This Afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong storm system will be moving in this afternoon bringing some very gusty winds along with a cold front. Winds will be sustained from the SW at 25-35mph, with gusts to 55mph. Highs this afternoon are going to be well above average into the upper 80s with even a few 90s possible. The dry conditions, hot temperatures, and gusty winds will create a high to critical fire danger this afternoon and evening. Any little spark that develops will have the opportunity to quickly take off and become a large wildfire. Avoid any outdoor burning! Blowing dust and low visibility is possible today and once again tomorrow due to high winds...

A cold front and dry line will be pushing through this evening, and as it does, a storm or two may develop for our very Eastern sliver from Beaver county Ok, to Childress county, Tx. IF a storm can develop, it will have the potential to be strong to severe. Most areas will be dry with only a 10% chance of storms. The main concern today is the high fire danger.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday morning, in the middle of his 3rd...
WATCH: Matt Wells fired, Sonny Cumbie taking over as Red Raiders Interim Head Coach

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Bracing For Wind
Adrian's Extended Forecast
DAVE
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast
Forecast high temperatures for this afternoon
Monday’s Forecast: Sunny, Warm, & Breezy