‘He’s 89 years old and you could never tell’: Amarillo pumpkin patch gets new helper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Halloween approaches, one Amarillo pumpkin patch has a new volunteer who, despite his age, is dedicated to helping out around the patch.

At Howard Farms, you can expect to be greeted by the smiling face of Jimmy Owens, an 89-year-old who comes every day to the pumpkin patch to help out.

Beth Grady says one day while she was working Jimmy came up and introduced himself saying he was from Hedley, which is where some of their pumpkins come from.

“Pretty soon he just started showing up every day and he’s just part of the family now,” said Grady, Howard Farms.

Jimmy spends his days making sure every pumpkin is perfectly lined up ready for customers.

“People can come in and pick out what they want without any problem, we try to do that if we get a new load of pumpkins in that’s one of the first things we do,” said Owens.

Grady says Jimmy is always wanting to help the patch in any way possible and sometimes she even has to tell him to not overdo it when he tries to pick up heavy pumpkins.

“He’s 89 years old and you could never tell,” said Grady.

She says when customers come in he will grab them a wagon and then help them unload it and then brings the wagon back.

The community has loved seeing him at the patch.

“I love having him up here, it’s always nice to have company and it’s fun to see him interact with the kids and even the grownups who are just like ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so sweet, he’s taking us out to our car and he’s bringing our wagons back for us’ and it’s really been neat to see the community respond to him and even kind of get to where they look forward to seeing him whenever they come back,” said Grady.

Jimmy says he meets a lot of new people at the patch and just enjoys talking to them.

“People come in and they say ‘Hi Jimmy’ and we talk and when they leave they say ‘who was that?’ and I say ‘I don’t remember’ and that’s the truth,”said Owens.

Grady says she believes he enjoys hanging out at the patch because it reminds him of growing up on the farm.

“I’m a farm boy, so we had gardens and everything and we had pumpkins, tomatoes and onions,” said Owens.

The patch is at a new location this year on 45th and Teckla and Jimmy hopes they will be in the same spot next year.

“This is the best one in the country and we want to keep it that way and I hope she’ll be able to get back on this property next year, because I’m going to be here,” said Owens.

Some areas in the nation have experienced a pumpkin shortage, but Howard Farms says they have had a great season and have many pumpkins.

They say this is the busiest week for them though, and if you wait until last minute then they may not have what you specifically want.

Despite any possible shortages, there will never be a shortage of help and dedication from Jimmy at this pumpkin patch.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.