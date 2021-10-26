Grace Church to hold Fall Festival Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grace Church will hold a fall festival from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The festival includes food truck vendors, drinks, carnival games and more.

Adults and teens are also welcome to play for raffle tickets, and kids can earn tickets to trade out at a Fall Festival store.

Grace Church will have inflatable bouncers and a mini maze set up for kids.

Kids can also walk the halls to gather candy.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.