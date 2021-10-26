Go Local
Grace Church to hold Fall Festival Wednesday

Fall Festival
Fall Festival(Grace Church)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grace Church will hold a fall festival from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The festival includes food truck vendors, drinks, carnival games and more.

Adults and teens are also welcome to play for raffle tickets, and kids can earn tickets to trade out at a Fall Festival store.

Grace Church will have inflatable bouncers and a mini maze set up for kids.

Kids can also walk the halls to gather candy.

