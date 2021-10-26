Go Local
Crews responded to structure fire near SE 14th Avenue, saving 1 dog

fire
fire(AFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near SE 14th Avenue.

According to the release, crews noticed a heavy amount of smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house in the rear.

Firefighters made entry into the backside of the building to search for victims and look for fire extensions.

Fire crews found more fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it completely.

No injuries were reported.

The residents of the home were out at the time.

Firefighters found a small dog inside the home and brought it out to safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Good work "C" shift!!! This afternoon the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a possible garage fire in the 3700...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

