Crews responded to structure fire near SE 14th Avenue, saving 1 dog

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near SE 14th Avenue.

According to the release, crews noticed a heavy amount of smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house in the rear.

Firefighters made entry into the backside of the building to search for victims and look for fire extensions.

Fire crews found more fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it completely.

No injuries were reported.

The residents of the home were out at the time.

Firefighters found a small dog inside the home and brought it out to safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

