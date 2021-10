AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Boo at the Zoo is back for three nights at the Amarillo Zoo.

The event includes family-friendly activities, costumed characters, animal enrichment, treats, games and more.

Admission is $6 and must be purchased in advance.

Boo at the Zoo will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on October 28th, 29th and 30.

Thing are getting spooky around here, and Daisy has the hump about it! Have you purchased your Boo at the Zoo ticket... Posted by Amarillo Zoo on Friday, October 8, 2021

