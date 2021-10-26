Amarillo City Council approves $27 million contract to replace water meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo city council approved a project today that could bring better experiences with water bills by 2024.

They awarded a $27 million contract to replace and test the more than 70,000 water meters in town.

Benefits are supposed to be increased accuracy, the ability for customers to track usage and a route to provide feedback.

The money will come from a no-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board to be repaid by increased water rates.

