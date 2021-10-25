WT to host one of world’s ‘fastest mental calculators’ in virtual lecture
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT will hold a virtual lecture featuring one of the world’s fastest mental calculators on October 27.
Dr. Arthur R. Benjamin, a magician known as “America’s Best Math Whiz”, will help students ‘Make Math Fun.’
Organizers hope the event will challenge students’ negative bias toward mathematics.
The lecture takes place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.
To attend, register here. The event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.