Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WT to host one of world’s ‘fastest mental calculators’ in virtual lecture

Dr. Arthur R. Benjamin
Dr. Arthur R. Benjamin(WTAMU)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT will hold a virtual lecture featuring one of the world’s fastest mental calculators on October 27.

Dr. Arthur R. Benjamin, a magician known as “America’s Best Math Whiz”, will help students ‘Make Math Fun.’

Organizers hope the event will challenge students’ negative bias toward mathematics.

The lecture takes place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.

To attend, register here. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Latest News

Shayler Freeman
Court Documents: Man arrested after fentanyl found during Stratford traffic stop
AniMeals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels to start delivering animal food through ‘AniMeals’ program
Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
US Team Penning Association World Finals runs through October 30
US Team Penning Association World Finals run through October 30