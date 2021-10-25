WT to host one of world’s ‘fastest mental calculators’ in virtual lecture

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT will hold a virtual lecture featuring one of the world’s fastest mental calculators on October 27.

Dr. Arthur R. Benjamin, a magician known as “America’s Best Math Whiz”, will help students ‘Make Math Fun.’

Organizers hope the event will challenge students’ negative bias toward mathematics.

The lecture takes place at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.

To attend, register here. The event is free and open to the public.

