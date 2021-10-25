Windy Outlook ahead

After a slight cooldown for Sunday, warmer weather looks to set in for the first part of our work week, before a windy cold front arrives. Temperatures will likely climb into the 80s by Tuesday, as an approaching low pressure system kicks up west to southwesterly winds at 25-35 mph, pairing this with an approaching dryline, fire danger looks to be a concern as moisture and rain chances will be pushed off to the east. Going into Wednesday, a cold front looks to arrive, still windy, but will drop daytime highs down into the 60s for several days.