Windy Outlook ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After a slight cooldown for Sunday, warmer weather looks to set in for the first part of our work week, before a windy cold front arrives. Temperatures will likely climb into the 80s by Tuesday, as an approaching low pressure system kicks up west to southwesterly winds at 25-35 mph, pairing this with an approaching dryline, fire danger looks to be a concern as moisture and rain chances will be pushed off to the east. Going into Wednesday, a cold front looks to arrive, still windy, but will drop daytime highs down into the 60s for several days.

