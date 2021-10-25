Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Stream middle school championship football games here

The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host live streams of the middle school championship...
The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host live streams of the middle school championship football games.(TPSN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host live streams of the middle school championship football games.

The games will take place on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26.

You can stream the 7th grade silver game with the Mann Buffaloes and De Zavala Wolves at 4:00 p.m. here:

Listen to the game here.

You can stream the 7th grade gold game with the Mann Buffaloes and Bowie Braves at 6:00 p.m. here:

Listen to the game here.

On Tuesday, TPSN will host live streams of the 8th grade silver game and the 8th grade gold game.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint

Latest News

panhandle area athletes showcase talents at best of west texas
Panhandle area boys basketball players showcase talents at Best of West Texas
Week nine of The Wrap UP featured some very good matchups. Canyon defeating Pampa in our Game...
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Canyon wins Game of the Week, Clarendon tops Wellington by one point
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A Scores
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores