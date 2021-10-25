Stream middle school championship football games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host live streams of the middle school championship football games.

The games will take place on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26.

You can stream the 7th grade silver game with the Mann Buffaloes and De Zavala Wolves at 4:00 p.m. here:

Listen to the game here.

You can stream the 7th grade gold game with the Mann Buffaloes and Bowie Braves at 6:00 p.m. here:

Listen to the game here.

On Tuesday, TPSN will host live streams of the 8th grade silver game and the 8th grade gold game.

