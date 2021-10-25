‘Rest easy Officer Avila’: Dumas officer dies after complications to COVID-19

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department mourns the lose of one of their Patrol Division officers due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the release, on October 23, Officer Iram Avila passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Avila started with the Dumas Police Department on April 15, 2020 and worked in the Patrol Division.

Iram Avila was a father, a son, a brother and a police officer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Avila family and all of his friends. Rest easy Officer Avila, we have it from here.

The funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

