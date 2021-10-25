Go Local
‘Rest easy Officer Avila’: Dumas officer dies after complications to COVID-19

Dumas Police Department Officer Iram Avila
Dumas Police Department Officer Iram Avila(DPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department mourns the lose of one of their Patrol Division officers due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the release, on October 23, Officer Iram Avila passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Avila started with the Dumas Police Department on April 15, 2020 and worked in the Patrol Division.

The funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

RIP Officer Avila

Posted by Dumas Fire Department on Monday, October 25, 2021

