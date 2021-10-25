Go Local
Reports: Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells terminated

Matt Wells at his introductory press conference in 2018 doing the Texas Tech 'Guns Up'
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells was fired today, according to multiple sources.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is expected to hold a news conference today or tomorrow to make the announcement and give details on what will happen next.

Sources also say Sonny Cumbie will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Texas Tech is currently 5-3 this season.

Wells was hired to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.

Tech will owe Wells about $7 million on the remainder of his contract, sources say.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for all updates.

