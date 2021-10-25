Go Local
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents

(Live 5 News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for a suspect in a series of road rage incidents that occurred on Interstate 27 yesterday.

Two road rage incidents were reported on northbound I-27 between TX 217 and Rockwell Road on Sunday.

The first incident occurred at 5:30 p.m., and dispatchers received a call stating multiple people had been involved in a road rage incident.

Victims told deputies the suspect vehicle was likely a dark-colored 2010 style Hyundai Sonata or Hyundai Elantra.

Witnesses described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old male and said he was driving erratically.

No victims were injured.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

