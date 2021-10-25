Panhandle area boys basektball players showcase talents at Best of West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several boys basketball players from schools around the Panhandle gathered at the Amarillo Netplex to showcase talents in front of media and scouts.

A lot of really great talent ranging from Brendan Hausen, Cade Hornecker from Amarillo High, both recent college basketball commits. Hausen to Villanova and Hornecker to Southern Illinois. Even in the smaller schools, the defending state champions in 1A, the Texline Tornadoes had a representation from one of their top performers, Will Luther.

Athletes shared their knowledge and skill with each other throughout the showcase while partaking in some friendly competition. The exposure to West Texas athletes is growing and the young athletes explain how much it means to them.

”It’s good to get out here and you know, being in my home town, playing with local kids in the area.” Brendan Hausen said. “I think basketball is on the come up out here and it’s my job to be out here and show these kids that it’s possible and they can do the same thing.”

Texline star Will Luther is looking forward to what the season will bring and expects the same result as last season from his team.

”It’s really a blessing with all that’s going on with COVID and everything and how we are still able to do this. Especially, after last year we didn’t even play the regional tournament before the state tournament all the way through so, we just had to pray and hope we could do it.” Luther said. “We are hoping to go all the way back again. Not lose that number one ranking spot just, maintain what we have.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.