Monday’s Forecast: Sunny, Warm, & Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new work week is going to start off on a nice note with warm highs, sunny skies, and breezy conditions. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be breezy from the S at 15-25mph with gusts to 35 at times. The mild temperatures, dry conditions, and windyness will allow for high fire danger today, and once again tomorrow. Any outdoor burning is discouraged the next couple of days!

A cold front will push in tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front, there is a small chance of a few thunderstorms developing. If storms can develop, they will have the opportunity to quickly turn severe... The main impact from this front will be very gusty winds and cooler temps for Wednesday. We will be watching closely!

