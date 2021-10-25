Meals on Wheels to start delivering animal food through ‘AniMeals’ program

Go Local
AniMeals on Wheels
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to a partnership between Meals on Wheels of Amarillo and TTU School of Veterinary Medicine, some area residents will receive pet food deliveries on a monthly basis.

The program, AniMeals, will provide clients of Meals on Wheels with dog and cat food once a month.

In the future, the program hopes to supply veterinary services as well.

“Meals on Wheels clients depend on their animals for companionship and love,” read a news release on the program. “So often, they can’t afford to feed their animals or provide veterinary care for their pets. There was an overwhelming need, so the staff of MOW researched options, visited other programs across the state and developed this program specific to Amarillo.”

MOW said volunteers from their regular meal delivery service have agreed to deliver the dog and cat food.

Veterinary services may begin as the vet students get established in their curriculum.

