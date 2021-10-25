“I was in prison...with lifers’: Angel’s Transition Home helps formerly incarcerated women re-enter into society

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Incarcerated women will soon have an opportunity to get help successfully re-entering society through Angel’s Transition Home.

It’s founder, Angela Burrell, grew up in Amarillo and has been incarcerated three times.

“I was in prison, in a room with lifers,” said Burrell, founder of Angel’s Transition Home. “I was doing four years, and all of my roommates were doing 20, 30 years and they’d been in there.”

Once Burrell got out of prison, she went to a safe house to successfully transition back into society. Where she was able to heal and get an education.

Burrell now wants to bring what she’s learned back to Amarillo with Angel’s Transition Home.

The home will provide shelter, counseling, and education as well as legal assistance to help women get their children out of foster care and getting records expunged.

“We are here to help, we’re tired of young women walk the streets on drugs and go in and out of jail,” said Burrell. “It’s time for us to step forward and do something about it. Quit talking about it, lets do something about it to help our community.”

This organization is a part of the safe housing network with 18 locations across the nation.

The programs have an 85 to 90 percent success rate in reducing recidivism and Amarillo’s will be the first one in Texas.

The Black Historical Cultural Center is supporting Angel’s Transition Home.

“It’s mission is to facilitate job readiness and so we’re working on programming for that,” said Jay Parker, executive director of the Black Historical Cultural Center. “We believe that the program that Mrs. Burrell is offering is a good collaboration and partnership.”

Another supporter of this organization is Walmart already granting them funds to be established.

Angel’s transition home expects to open its doors in the spring and is currently accepting donations. You contact them by going to their Facebook page.

