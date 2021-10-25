Court Documents: Man arrested after fentanyl found during Stratford traffic stop

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A man was found in possession of fentanyl after a traffic stop in Stratford on October 19.

Shayler Freeman, of Arizona, was stopped on US Highway 54 after SPD Chief Richard Coborn spotted the vehicle he was driving following too closely to another vehicle, according to court documents.

Chief Coborn “observed several indicators of criminal activity” during the stop and asked for consent to search the vehicle, according to court documents.

During the search, he found five packages of blue pills concealed in the dashboard. The pills had the appearance of counterfeit M30 pills, but later tested positive for fentanyl.

DEA agents spoke with Freeman and he confessed he knew the drugs were in the vehicle and confirmed he transported them in return for money, according to court documents.

He was taken to Randall County Jail and booked on a federal hold.

