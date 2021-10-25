Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Bracing For Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong weather system will approach our area during the next 24 hours and will generate some hefty winds. By tomorrow afternoon we expect winds gusting over 40mph. The only part of our area that may see any rain is the far eastern sliver near the Oklahoma border where a storm or two mya fire near the dryline. The rest of our area will be behind the dryline where the strong winds will combine with very low humidity and temps in the 80s to create a dangerous wildfire threat. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect and folks are urged to be cautious with activities that could ignite fires.

Most Read

Person found dead on I-40 and Whitaker
Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Randall County officials investigating 2 road rage incidents
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

Adrian's Extended Forecast
DAVE
VIDEO: Doppler Dave weather forecast
Forecast high temperatures for this afternoon
Monday’s Forecast: Sunny, Warm, & Breezy
Sunday Outlook with Shelden 10/24
Sunday Outlook with Shelden 10/24