Bracing For Wind

A strong weather system will approach our area during the next 24 hours and will generate some hefty winds. By tomorrow afternoon we expect winds gusting over 40mph. The only part of our area that may see any rain is the far eastern sliver near the Oklahoma border where a storm or two mya fire near the dryline. The rest of our area will be behind the dryline where the strong winds will combine with very low humidity and temps in the 80s to create a dangerous wildfire threat. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect and folks are urged to be cautious with activities that could ignite fires.