Amarillo police: Person found dead on I-40 near Whitaker

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say an unidentified woman was hit by a car on I-40 near Whitaker.

Around 8:27 a.m., police received a call about a woman hit by a car on I-40.

The incident happened sometime overnight, and a highway worker found her in the eastbound median this morning.

The interstate was shut down to one lane eastbound for several hours while police were on the scene.

Police have not yet identified the woman or the car that hit her.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.