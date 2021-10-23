THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Canyon wins Game of the Week, Clarendon tops Wellington by one point

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week nine of The Wrap UP featured some very good matchups. Canyon defeating Pampa in our Game of the Week 70-65, Clarendon hanging on to a 21-20 victory over Wellington and Wildorado winning an overtime 59-58 thriller over Silverton. Full highlights and scores in our videos below.

Canyon’s senior running back Dario Bressler tallied 321 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, plus 95 receptions yards for two touchdowns.

THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 4A and 3A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores

THE WARP UP WEEK 9: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week

