Warm and Windy for a Bit

After tying a record for daytime highs in Amarillo today (90), temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight, lower 50s. There is still a possibility that isolated storms and showers could form in the east and southeast this afternoon, but the area of impact will be kept to a minimum. If severe weather does form, expect high winds and some hail as well. Going into Sunday morning, a weak front will push through, dropping our daytime highs down into the 70s with mostly clear skies. 80s will be likely for the first half of the week, before a strong front Wednesday morning will drop us into the 60s.