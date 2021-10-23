Go Local
Warm and Windy for a Bit

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After tying a record for daytime highs in Amarillo today (90), temperatures will be slightly cooler tonight, lower 50s. There is still a possibility that isolated storms and showers could form in the east and southeast this afternoon, but the area of impact will be kept to a minimum. If severe weather does form, expect high winds and some hail as well. Going into Sunday morning, a weak front will push through, dropping our daytime highs down into the 70s with mostly clear skies. 80s will be likely for the first half of the week, before a strong front Wednesday morning will drop us into the 60s.

