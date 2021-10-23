Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike

In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at Omayyid Square in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, killing 13 people and wounding three others, state TV reported.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He said al-Qaida “uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.”

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Borger man is dead after a deadly crash at northeast Amarillo.
Borger man dead after crash at northeast Amarillo
White deer and Pampa community gather of Students death
‘It’s tragic’: Pampa and White Deer communities gather to honor 3 students killed in crash
In a three hour presentation this evening, Klein Investigations and consulting let everyone...
‘We go where the facts take us to go’: Klein Investigations shares details of Thomas Brown case
Today, over 50 employees of Bell Helicopter in Amarillo held a peaceful protest outside the...
Amarillo Bell Helicopter employees hold peaceful protest regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Kevin Martinez
Hereford police arrest man wanted on 3 capital murder warrants out of Midland County

Latest News

Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward
Negotiations on President Biden's social safety net plan are moving forward
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round