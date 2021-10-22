Go Local
Weekend Outlook: Sunny, Windy, Warm, and Dry

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, patchy fog will be possible across the panhandles leading to low visibility at times. Any fog that does develop should dissipate by 10am. This afternoon is the start of our warming trend with well above average temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be light from the S at 5-15mph.

Here is a look at the forecast for today:

Today's forecast highs
Today's forecast highs(KFDA)

Over the weekend, our temps get even warmer! Saturday is likely going to be our warmest day over the next week. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and even a few low 90s... Sunday afternoon will be a tad bit cooler with highs into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Both days will see lots of sunshine and unfortunately breezy conditions.

Enjoy the above average highs the next few days... A cold front is coming Tuesday night knocking highs back down into the 60s...

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Minor Front Tonight