AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The US Team Penning Association World Finals will take place at the Amarillo National Center on October 24 through October 30.

Events will include penning, live auctions and a Casey Donahew concert on Saturday, October 30.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Bull Riding and Country Music Fans! Get ready! One of the hottest country acts of 2021... Is coming to Amarillo, TX!... Posted by United States Team Penning Association USTPA on Friday, October 15, 2021

