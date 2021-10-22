Some CBD retailers removing delta 8 from shelves after DSHS issues ‘controlled substance’ label

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CBD shop owners across the state say it is unclear whether they can sell delta 8 products after the Department of State Health Services labeled the hemp product as a schedule one drug, just like heroin or LSD.

Delta 8 provides a high similar to marijuana. They both cause the euphoric feeling of THC, but delta 8 uses THC extracted from hemp, not marijuana.

A DSHS spokesperson says they can enforce this rule by removing licensees for those who sell hemp with “controlled substances,” but they do not directly regulate the possession of controlled substances.

Some local CBD shops say the DSHS note was enough for them to delta 8 products off their shelves.

The DSHS says delta products have no medical purpose, but manager of CBD plus Samantha Lowe said many customers depend on the products for health

“It helps a lot of people that have cancer and nausea because of the chemo treatments. CBD is great, but some people need a little bit more and delta 8 makes that stronger, more effective for these customers,” Lowe said.

Several companies have vowed to take legal action.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.