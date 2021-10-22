Randall High School Marching Band advances to area contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students from Randall High School’s Marching Band have been working hard this season to advance to the area marching contest this weekend.

“I am extremely excited and proud about what we’re going to do this weekend. It’s going to be phenomenal,” said Ginger Denney, band director of Randall High School.

Their show title “The end is just the beginning” is an emotional performance for the band.

This is the last season for some students performing together before transferring to the new high school next fall in Canyon ISD.

Denney, says the best part of the show is the finale.

“That punch at the end we finished with ‘it’s time to say goodbye,’ I think on Saturday I’m pretty sure I’m gonna cry,” said Denney. “They’re putting in all that they can and it’s the end of our show and it’s the start of their next chapter.”

WT Marching Band Director, Dr. BJ Brooks, is the mastermind behind this show crafting 16 performances this year for schools in Texas and New Mexico.

Other schools in the Panhandle are also heading to the competition with Brook’s help and he says its great helping students succeed.

“It’s important for us at WT to reach out to the community first,” said Brooks. “If there is an opportunity to work with the students in the panhandle, I think of the students first.”

Only five out of the 27 bands will advance to the next round in state competition.

They perform tomorrow afternoon at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

